Mr. Freeman Griffin, Sr, 82 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11:00 a.m. CST at God's House of Prayer Holiness Church in Camp Hill, AL, Bishop Frank McLeod, Officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, AL. Mr. Griffin is survived by his son, Charlie (Sharlyn) Griffin of Opelika, AL, his daughters, Maxine (Richard) Williams of LaFayette, AL, Angela (Danny) Oneal of Opelika, AL, and Belinda (Leroy) Taylor of LaFayette, AL, whom he called his daughter, four sisters: Josephine Roberts of Lanett, AL, Clemmie Holloway and Christine Griffin, both of Camp Hill, AL and Johnnie Mae Allen of LaFayette, AL, thirteen grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren, four great- great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
