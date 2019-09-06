September 13, 1965 - September 2, 2019 Mr. John Patrick Grigsby, a resident of Opelika, Alabama, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at the age of 53. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel. Mr. Grigsby is survived by his wife, Jewel; son, Taylor; aunt Mary Grigsby and aunt and uncle Butch and Hilda Nutt; father-in-law, Ken Pinckard; brothers-in-law, Kenny (Ginger) Pinckard and Kyle (Stephanie) Pinckard; nephews and nieces, Joey Holt, Charlie Kimbrough and Christopher, Meredith, Lucas, Andrew, and Ann Russell Pinckard, as well as several close cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Lee Grigsby and Patricia Ann Whitehead Curvine; sister, Mary Emma Kimbrough and uncle, Henry Lee "HL" Grigsby. Mr. Grigsby grew up in Florence, Alabama, graduating from Coffee High School. He went on to graduate from Auburn University and had a successful career in the manufacturing industry, living in Texas, Georgia, and Alabama. Mr. Grigsby loved his wife and his poodles and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed Auburn football, a good joke, history, and being with family and friends. He was a member of the Pepperell Baptist Church. The family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Lee County Humane Society; 1140 Ware Drive; Auburn, AL 36832 Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.