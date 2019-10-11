September 27, 1928 - October 8, 2019 Lucile Macon Gullatte: Funeral service for Lucile Gullatte, 91, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 2143 Lee Road 72, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend John Pink, officiating, Reverend Perry Macon, Eulogist. Mrs. Gullatte, who went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her home in Auburn, AL, was born September 27, 1928 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, October 11, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Gullatte will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: five children, Frank (Madean) Gullatte, Jr. of Decatur, GA, Gladys Gullatte, Lucille "Lucy" Gullatte of Auburn, AL, Hazel Gullatte of Killeen, TX and Fannie M. (Cornell) Worthy of Kathleen, GA; son-in-law, Arthur J. Fowler of Atlanta, GA; twenty grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; twelve great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. To view and sign registery go to www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com.
