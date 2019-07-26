1937 - 2019 Betty Chester Gulley was born April 25, 1937 in Toccoa, Georgia. She had been a resident of the Opelika/Salem area since 1979. Mrs. Gulley was a homemaker, caring for her husband, Charles Gulley who preceded her in death in 2015. She was a member of the Living Church of God in Columbus, Georgia. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Gulley, of Opelika, and Shari (Mark) Swann of Marietta, Georgia; sons, Charles M. "Mickey" Gulley of Acworth, Georgia, and Aaron Gulley of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Hall officiating.

