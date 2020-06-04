August 30, 1938 - May 31, 2020 Andrew Gunn, Jr. was born on August 30, 1938 in Gold Hill, Alabama and passed away on May 31, 2020 at EAMC in Opelika at the age of 81 years old. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joanne Gunn; children, Roxie William-Jackson, Karen Kilgo, Charles David Hardy (Stephanie), Susan Joanne Warren (Willie B.), Tim Gunn (Kathy), Tammy Gunn, Christopher Gunn; Brother, William Gunn Sr.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Andrew loved maintaining his gardens, and took great pride in keeping up his beautiful yard. He worked for Auburn University for 40 years. He served Jehovah as a Jehovah's Witness for 60 yrs.

