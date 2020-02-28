Miss Anitra LaShay Gunn, 22 of Atlanta, GA passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. CST at Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika, AL, Rev. Clifford Jones, Pastor; Officiating; Rev. Justin Freeman, Eulogist. Burial will follow in New Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL. Miss Gunn is survived by her father, Christopher Gunn of Atlanta, GA, her brother, Antwoine Gunn of Camp Hill, AL, her sister, Aiesha Mitchell of Auburn, AL, grandparents: Arthur and Gloria Culpepper of Camp Hill, AL and Andrew and Joanne Gunn of Opelika, AL, great-grandparents, Walter and Ocie Ponds of Camp Hill, AL and John Copeland of Valley, AL, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Service information

Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM
Greater Peace Baptist Church
650 Jeter Avenue
Opelika, AL 36801
