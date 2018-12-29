Mrs. Ruth Marie Pike Hadaway 1940-2018 It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth Marie Pike Hadaway announces her passing. Ruth passed away peacefully on December 26th, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born on September 27th, 1940, the first daughter of Jessie Floyd and Mabel Agnes (Lynn) Pike. Born at home in Beulah and baptized at Beulah Baptist Church in 1949, Ruth married her Wendell on June 30th, 1956 and lived and remained in Valley until her death. A longtime secretary, Ruth retired from Fairfax First Baptist Church in 2002 with a strong desire to spend more time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was full of profound love which she shared selflessly with her family and her devotion to us all could never be doubted. There was nothing she wouldn't do for her girls, whom she loved so much. With an impossibly kind heart, any animal that found themselves on her doorsteps became one of her family. Ruth was a compassionate, comforting, and extraordinary presence, and her family will live in honor of her memory. We will miss her every day. Ruth joins her husband of 62 years, Tyre Wendell Hadaway, who passed away three months prior. Ruth is survived by one daughter, Carla Hadaway of Valley; three granddaughters, Amber English (Brian Simpson) of Opelika, Alabama; Jenny Casserly (Cail) of Montpelier, Vermont; Sarah Hollar of Tallahassee, Florida; four great-grandchildren, Leila, Sadler, James, and Chris; and her two sisters, Elaine Chambers (Sammy) and Kathy Reach (Tommy); A host of nieces and nephews also survive. The family wishes to thank Dr. John Abrams and the staff of Auburn Internal Medicine, who over the years became a second family to Ruth, as well as Chattahoochee Hospice, who provided comfort and solace to both Ruth and Wendell in the final months of their lives. Visitation will be held at the Johnson-Brown Service Funeral Home in Valley on Sunday December 30th, 2018 from 6:00P.M. EST to 8:00 PM EST. Funeral services will be held at Beulah Baptist Church in Beulah, Alabama on Monday December 31st, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST. Ruth will be laid to rest at Fairfax Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Chattahoochee Hospice or Chattahoochee Valley Humane Society. Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Hadaway, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory. Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.
