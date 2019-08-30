April 5, 1951 - August 22, 2019 Richard L. Hambley, age 68, of Auburn, died August 22 at East Alabama Medical Center following an extended illness. Born in Chattanooga, Richard, the son of Robert A. and Peggy Miller Hambley, spent his formative years in Huntsville and graduated from Lee High School in 1969. After completing coursework at Jefferson State Junior College in Birmingham, he enrolled at Auburn University, completing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1973. Richard's blood ran deep blue and orange, and the focus of his life and work was with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System at Auburn University, where he completed a 39-year career as a graphic designer. Even before his full-time employment in 1976, he worked for Extension as a student employee. He was, by all accounts, one of the most beloved and valued employees in Extension, working with Extension faculty from many disciplines to design logos, educational leaflets and flyers, publications and a variety of other educational products. Richard was recognized by the Alabama Association of County Agricultural Agents for his long and unfailing service to the agricultural agents and specialist employed throughout the state. This high regard for Richard's talents and professional devotion was shared by many other Extension employees throughout the state. Throughout his long career, Richard mentored many graphic art interns, quite a few of whom kept in touch with him after embarking on their own careers. He was known for dropping everything on a moment's notice to assist employees with quick turnaround projects, sometimes working into the night to meet their deadlines. He was active in the Alabama Extension Specialists Association and the Alabama Association of County Agricultural Agents. Richard was a person of a strong individualistic temperament who lived by his own rules, but he is also remembered by all who knew him as a deeply committed and steadfast friend as well as a compassionate soul who was ready and willing to lend a sympathetic ear or a helping hand to anyone in need. He is survived by his brother, Bobby Hambley (Andrea) of Sharpsburg, Georgia, and sister Kit H. Dameron (Larry), of Ellijay and niece Marcie H. Wayne, of Sharpsburg, and nephews Jason Hambley of Newnan, Georgia, Michael Dameron, of Ellijay, Georgia, and James Dameron, of Dawsonville, Georgia. A celebration of Richard's life is scheduled on September 8, 2 pm at the Bottling Plant Event Center 614 N Railroad Ave Opelika Al 36801 Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
