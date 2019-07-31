October 21, 1938 - July 29, 2019 On Monday, July 29, 2019, Forrest Jerome Hamby passed away peacefully at the age of 80. Jerome was born October 21, 1938 in Tallassee, AL to Ocie and Willis Hamby. He was preceded in death by his parents; and children: Lonnie, Gary, and Betsy. He is survived by his wife Ann; children: Shari (Charles), Ellen Cherie (Dennis), Robert; brother Charles (Miriam); 6 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Jerome was a Navy Veteran and member of Living Way Ministries. He was a beloved Husband, Brother, Father, and Grandfather who left a legacy of faith, humor, and generosity. He will be sincerely missed. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 10:00am, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Garden Hill Cemetery.

