September 15, 1937 - February 14, 2020 Howard "Peepaw" Hammock passed away peacefully in his home established in the community of Beauregard on Friday, February 14, 2020 in Opelika, AL at the age of 82. Howard is survived by his wife Ann Hammock of Beauregard, AL; children Bill Hammock (Barbara) and Genny Williams (Jim) of Nashville,TN ,Brandi Hammock and Kala Hammock of Beauregard, AL; sister Patricia Fleckman (Ira) of Orlando, FL; grandchildren Holt Hammock and Holly Hammock of Nashville, TN, Hailey Henry of Hunstville, AL, Kayonna Carter, Kylee Carter, Kalise Love, Keynan Murrell, Skylar Carter, Kamryn Murrell, Kalina Love, Andrew Washington and Stetson Witchett of Beauregard, AL; great grandchildren Cadence, Lynlee, Zealyn, William, Beaux, and Haidyn. He is preceded by his mother Bernice Hubbard Lane; father Luther Hammock; brother Lamar Hammock of Hogansville, GA, and eldest son Jim Hammock of Phenix City, AL. Howard was born September 15, 1937 in LaGrange, GA. He attended Alabama Polytechnic Institute formally known as Auburn University from 1957-1959. He later began working at Bill Heard Chevrolet of Columbus as a car salesman in 1970. Howard was very hard working and dedicated to sales, he then furthered his career in Pensacola as a Sale Manager where later retired. He was the foundation of true love and strength to his family, he encouraged everyone around him to put their best foot forward in everything they did. He was a great example of how a man was supposed to lead, protect, and provide for his family. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be 2:00pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Service information
Feb 18
Memorial Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
2:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
