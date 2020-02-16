September 15, 1937 - February 14, 2020 Mr. Gene Hammock, 82 of Opelika, passed away at his home on Friday, February 14, 2020 in Opelika. A memorial service will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A full obituary will publish at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com

To send flowers to the family of Howard Hammock, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 18
Memorial Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
2:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
