Lynn Allen Hanrahan of Jasper went home to be with the Lord after a short battle with brain cancer on December 8, 2019 at the age of 83. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Mt. Joy Baptist Church, funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn. Robert Sparkman will officiate. Dr. Hanrahan was a veterinarian who earned a DVM from Purdue University and a PhD in veterinary pathology from Auburn University. He was a practicing veterinarian in Valparaiso, Indiana for over 10 years, and he taught pathology at Texas A&M and Auburn University. He retired from teaching in 1993, when he founded Good 'Ol Boys Family Restaurant in Auburn, AL. Lynn was an active member of Mount Joy Baptist Church in Jasper, AL, and he loved to worship his Lord and Savior. He enjoyed fishing, working on projects, and he built several homes in Auburn, AL and Gulf Shores, AL. He also restored old farm machinery and could fix almost anything. Lynn was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Hanrahan, his father and mother, William and Genevieve Hanrahan, his wife, Margaret Hanrahan, and a son, Mark Hanrahan. He is survived by his wife, Carole Hanrahan of Jasper, AL; daughter, Patricia Hanrahan of Dunedin, FL; and two sons, Bill Hanrahan of Landenberg, PA, and Tom Hanrahan of Hoover, AL; 12 Grandchildren; and 4 Great Grandchildren.
