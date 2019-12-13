August 2, 1985 - December 1, 2019 A memorial service for Cornelius Harper, 34, of Clarksville, TN, formerly Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Reverend Annie Ruth Cannon will officiate. Mr. Harper, who passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Clarksville, TN, was born August 2, 1985 in Lee County, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Ernestine Warren, Sr. Survivors include: wife, Ashlee Harper of Clarksville, TN; three children, Jackie Harper of Pennsylvania, Princeton Cerrato and Apollo Harper both of Clarksville, TN; a bun in the oven "Baby Harper"; loving mother, Gloria Harper (Frank Sparks) of Tuskegee, AL; father, Herbert Harper of Morrow, GA; two sisters, Tanika Harper-Moore of Beauregard, AL and Auquanetta Harper (Ebony Heard) of Auburn, AL; brother, Herbert Morris Harper of Beauregard, AL; brother-in-law, Dereck Moore of Beauregard, AL; five nieces, Alisis Harper, Adrian Harper both of Atlanta, GA, Rylee Harper of Auburn, AL, Janiah Thomas and Emari Moore both of Beauregard, AL; a nephew, Carter Edge of Auburn, AL; three step-brothers, Clifton Sparks (Merideth), Elliot Sparks (Brandy) both of Auburn, AL and Patrick Sparks (Vontrice) of Notasulga, AL; sister-in-law, Shannon Whisler; a host of cousins other relatives, classmates and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
