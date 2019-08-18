Roger Harper Mr. Roger Harper, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the age of 74. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:30PM from Macedonia Christian Church with Rev. David Hooks officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia Christian Church Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Harper is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ann Harper; daughter, Dianne Harper; grandchildren, Sumer Bryant (Freddie) and Shanna Henderson; great grandchildren, Carter Boswell and Ansleigh Bryant; brother, Bobby Harper (Julia); nephews, Mike Harper (Ann) and Randy Harper (Tammy). He is preceded in death by his daughter, Deirtra Henderson; parents, Clifton and Eva Harper; brother, Ethridge Harper and his sister-in-law, Mary Anne Harper. The Family would like to say a very special thank you to Christy, Dee, LaTrice and Chaplin McKinney with Ivy Creek Hospice for their loving care. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Jeffcoat Funeral Home from 5:00PM until 7:00PM. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Macedonia Christian Church, 2685 Macedonia Rd., Tallassee, Alabama, 36078.
