October 22, 1933 - December 12, 2019 Funeral service for Mr. Herbert Arnold "Dick" Harrelson, 86, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the First Baptist Church of Dadeville. Dr. Ben Hayes will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Langley Funeral Home. Mr. Harrelson passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on October 22, 1933 in Eagle Creek, Alabama to Herbert Lee Harrelson and Mary Ella Spear Harrelson. He was an active member and Deacon of First Baptist Church Dadeville. He worked as sales manager at McKelvey Chevrolet for 44 years. Mr. Dick served on the Tallapoosa County School Board for 18 years and was a Dadeville City Councilman for the last three years. He was an active member and supporter of the Dadeville Quarterback Club and was the "chief cook" for the steak supper fund raiser. Mr. Dick loved his community and serving its people. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Jacqueline Worthy Harrelson of Dadeville; daughters, Patti Harrelson (Karen) of Dadeville and Jane Wilson (Jeff) of Johns Creek, GA; son, John Harrelson (Brandy) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Stephen Wilson, Michael Wilson, and Avery Harrelson; sister-in-law, Peggy Harrelson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Horace Harrelson, Alfred Harrelson, and Haywood Harrelson. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Dadeville 178 S. Tallassee Street Dadeville, AL 36853 or to the Dadeville Quarterback Club 152 East South Street, Dadeville, AL 36853. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com. Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
