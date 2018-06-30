1941-2018 Dr. James R. Harris of Auburn, was born on November 15, 1941 in Texarkana, Texas and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika on June 28, 2018. A full obituary will be published at a later date. www.FrederickDean.com
1941-2018 Dr. James R. Harris of Auburn, was born on November 15, 1941 in Texarkana, Texas and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika on June 28, 2018. A full obituary will be published at a later date. www.FrederickDean.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.