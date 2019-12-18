March 9, 1943 - December 16, 2019 Clarence was born in Lee County, Alabama to the late Mr. and Mrs. Clarence, Sr. & Mary Mattie Tignor Harris on March 9, 1943. He passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home in Opelika, AL. He was76. Clarence graduated from J.W. Darden High School Class of 1963. He met and married Minnie Pearl Fitzpatrick and this union was blessed with three children, Jeffery Allen, Jarvis Ramon and Charlotte Denise, who preceded him in death. He worked for many years at Flowers Bakery Company where he was a Truck Driver and later retired as the Warehouse Supervisor. Over the years, he grew concerned about the surroundings and activities (good and bad) in his community and felt the need to do something about it. He developed a passion for helping others. In April of 1991, he was elected Councilman for Ward 2, a seat vacated by Commissioner George C. Bandy. Councilman Harris went on to be re-elected four times, in 1992, 1996, 2000, and 2004. Councilman Harris served as President Pro-tem for two different terms, a total of eight years. Councilman Harris worked with three different Mayors and several different City Councils to help the citizens of Ward 2. He voted for various road projects, economic development agreements, sewer and drainage projects that benefited all the citizens of Opelika. He also served on the Lee Russell Council of Government Board. He went on to serve for seventeen and a half years before retiring November 3, 2008, receiving numerous awards and recognitions for his many years of service and accomplishments. His favorite daily saying was: "I am so blessed and to God be the Glory" Clarence Harris represents the continued journey to achieve Dr. Martin Luther King's vision for America. He has demonstrated that he supported Dr. King's philosophy and teachings and has actively contributed to the improvement of civil rights and/or human rights, particularly in matters that have positively affected the Opelika community. Funeral service will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon, at Saint Mark A.M.E. Church, 4141 Lee Road 162, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, followed by a Repast at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center, Reverend Jonathan Benton will officiate. Public viewing will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. The family will receive guest from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Harris will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Harris Funeral Home is directing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.