Mrs. Cassie G. Hart, of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Zion East Baptist Church in Dadeville, AL, Rev. Jimmy Thomas, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Hart is survived by three children, Sharkiea (Brian) Ponds of Camp Hill, AL, Otis Hart of Camp Hill, AL and Yolinda Hart (Marcus Edwards) of Camp Hill, AL, two sisters, Peggy (Charles) Ezell of Auburn, AL and Mary (Earnest) Webb of Waverly, AL, nine grandchildren, special friend, Ashley Hill, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
