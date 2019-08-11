Andrew "Earl" Hartsfield, 83, husband of Marsha Gaines Hartsfield, of Auburn Alabama, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home. He was born in Birmingham to the late Henry and Norma Sorrell Hartsfield. Earl honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was a graduate of Auburn University receiving his bachelor's degree in Industrial Management. Earl, along with his brother, Hank, was later involved with the College of Science and Mathematics Board at Auburn University. He was associated with what was formerly Algasco and retired after 30 years of dedicated service. Earl was an accomplished tennis player for over 71 years and time spent in his Corvette always made him happy. He worshipped at Christ Presbyterian Church in Auburn. In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Henry "Hank" and Fran Hartsfield. He is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Marsha, of the home; his son, Andrew Hartsfield, of Abbeville, SC; his daughter, Tina Dinges (Mark), of Kansas City, MO; nieces, Judy Hartsfield Gedies and Keely Warren Hartsfield; nephews, Tom Hyatt, Jason Hyatt, Robert Hartsfield Gedies and Michael Warren Gedies; and a wide circle of extended family and friends. Funeral services were held Monday, August 5, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville, SC with Rev. Eric Shepard officiating. Burial with military honors followed in Long Cane Cemetery. A service to celebrate Earl's life will also be held in Auburn at a later date. The family is at the home of his son, Andrew, in Abbeville, SC. Memorial contributions, in memory of Earl, may be sent to the Lee County Humane Society, 1140 Ware Dr., Auburn, AL 36832. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
