November 11, 1926 - May 19, 2020 Brigadier General Don M Hartung, USAF Retired, a beloved resident of Colorado Springs since 1978, passed away on May 19, 2020. He served God, his family, and his country. Born in Snyder, New York, on November 8, 1926, to Edwin Anthony Hartung and Loraine Emma Bernard Hartung, both deceased, Don had one brother, Paul T. Hartung, who also served as a Brigadier General in the Air Force, and who passed away in 2000. General Hartung spent his early years in Tampa, Fla., where he completed his secondary education. General Hartung was a command pilot with more than 6,000 flying hours and wore the Senior Missileman Badge. His military decorations and awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, and Air Force Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster. He was awarded the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Medal for Outstanding Leadership. Don is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joyce Screws Hartung, formerly of Opelika, AL, their three children, Annette Hartung Conlon (husband Doug) of Los Angeles, Don Martin Hartung Jr., (wife Jill), granddaughter Meg Hartung, and Carolyn Hartung Leonhardt (husband Curt), and three step-grandsons, Shaun, Casey, and Jessie Leonhardt, all of Colorado Springs. Funeral arrangements for General Hartung will be disclosed at a later date, with a memorial service at First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs to be announced this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution to the educational institution of your choice. Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
