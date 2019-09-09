1947 - 2019 Mr. O.D. Hawkins, 71, of Auburn, AL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. O.D. was an electrician who owned Hawkins Electric for over 35 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Evelene Hawkins. He is survived by his wife Vickey Hawkins of Auburn, AL; Daughter Karen Hawkins of Glendale, CA; Brother W.C. Hawkins (Alice); Brother Jerry Hawkins (Anne); Sister Patty Hawkins; 3 Godchildren Ashlee Waller, Cody Waller, and Anthony Bowers; also many beloved nephews and nieces. One of O.D.'s greatest passions is Auburn Football. To honor his life and love for Auburn, if you would like to wear your favorite sports team shirt or game day attire it is welcomed. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the parlor at Frederick Dean Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Town Creek Cemetery, Auburn, Alabama with Brother Aaron Pruitt officiating. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.