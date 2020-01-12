Patricia Ann Reece Hawkins August 27, 1957 - January 7, 2020 Funeral service for Patricia Hawkins, 62, of Macon, GA, formerly of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Monday, January 13, 2020, at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 908 Hughley Road, Opelika, AL 36804 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Daniel Wilborn III will officiate. Mrs. Hawkins, who passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her home in Macon, GA, was born August 27, 1957 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. The Auburn Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will conduct The Omega Omega Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020. The Omega Omega Service is open to the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the public. Mrs. Hawkins will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: daughter, Brittany Hawkins of Macon, GA; one grandchild, Adelle Avery Hawkins of Macon, GA; two sisters, Carolyn Reece of Opelika, AL and Brenda (David) Ashby of East Orange, NJ; two brothers, Willie F. Reese of Opelika, AL and Willie J. Reese of Bronx, NY; two aunts, Kaponia Coleman of Baltimore, MD and Jacqueline Reece Watts of Birmingham, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
