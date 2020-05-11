June 26, 1934 - May 10, 2020 Dorathy Patillo Haywood, 85, of Notasulga, went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2020. She was born to the late Eldred and Bertha Patillo on June 26, 1934. She was a member of Notasulga First Baptist Church and was loved by all and loved everyone. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Tim Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Notasulga Memory Gardens. Visitation will be at the church at 10:30 prior to the service. Mrs. Haywood is survived by her sister Christine P. Ruff of Dadeville; her niece Chris (Dale) Harris of Jackson's Gap; her great nephew Shannon (Rachel) Reynolds; her great niece Kelli (Dustin) McClellan; her great nephew Tyler Durham; her great, great nephew Stefan Reynolds; her great, great niece Morgan McClellan; and her special caregiver Lettie Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Margaret Durham Banks, her first husband William F. "Hoppy" Haywood, and her second husband Fred E. Thompson.
