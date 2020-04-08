March 6, 1949 - April 3, 2020 Shelia Faye Haywood, 71, born March 6, 1949, passed to Heaven April 3, 2020. She was cremated, so a proper memorial will be announced at a later date due to state-wide restrictions. Shelia was loved by all who knew her and she will be missed greatly. Shelia was a wonderful mother, friend, and family meant the world to her. She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Haywood, her son RoHo Haywood, her sister-in-law Myrtle Holt all from Society Hill, and her mother Pearl Tucker from Columbus, GA. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Haywood and Misty Baker, her granddaughters KayLeigh Durham and Madison Durham, sisters, Janice Romero and Bo White, brothers Mickey Chadwick and Carl Ray Chadwick. Brother-in-law Melvin Holt, and nephew Jim Holt. Plus many-many more.
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.