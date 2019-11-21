March 28, 1983 - November 11, 2019 Funeral service for Lucas Heard, 36, of Tallassee, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Friday, November 22, 2019, Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 331 Roxana Road, Notasulga, AL 36866 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Gregory A. Sutton will officiate. Mr. Heard, who passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at the UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL, was born March 28, 1983 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Heard will be Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Heard will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: two daughters, Lakera Heard and Sadaisya Heard; parents, Luke Heard, Jr. and Annie L. Heard of Tallassee, AL; his loving sister, Audrianna (Sameer) Chaudhry of Birmingham, AL; grandparents, Daniel Henderson and Annie Henderson of Notasulga, AL; one nephew, Asad Chaudhry of Birmingham, AL; he also leaves to mourn, the Morgan and Sanford families whom were special to him; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
