May 30, 1960 - July 3, 2020 Katherine was born on May 30, 1960 in Tennessee. She passed away on July 3, 2020 at EAMC in Opelika, AL. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Tom Henderson and daughter, Mia Elizabeth Moser. A complete obituary will be completed at a later date. Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers will be directing.

To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries