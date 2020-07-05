May 30, 1960 - July 3, 2020 Katherine was born on May 30, 1960 in Tennessee. She passed away on July 3, 2020 at EAMC in Opelika, AL. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Tom Henderson and daughter, Mia Elizabeth Moser. A complete obituary will be completed at a later date. Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers will be directing.
To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.