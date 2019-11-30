January 15, 1957 - November 27, 2019 Mr. James "Jimmy" Brady Henderson, 62, of Opelika passed away November 27th at EAMC. Mr. Henderson's services will be 1:00pm CST, Monday, December 2nd at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bubba Copeland officiating, burial will follow in Rocky Mt. Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00pm until 8:00pm CST, Sunday, December 1st at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.

