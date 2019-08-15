July 9, 1938 - August 13, 2019 Jane Lee Evans Henderson of Auburn passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the age of 81, with her loving husband and daughters by her side. Jane was a follower of Christ, a dedicated wife, loving mother, devoted grandmother, educator, and community servant. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dr. Peter Lee Henderson, Lt. Col. (US Air Force, Ret.) of Auburn; her daughter Lee Evans Burdett and son-in-law William Burdett, Ph.D., and their children Leo and Marie Burdett; and her daughter Amy Wincott Knowles and son-in-law Dr. Robert Knowles of Sparta, Tennessee, and their children Bryan, Lucy, Hannah, and Rebekah Knowles. Jane was born in Grafton, West Virginia, on July 9, 1938. She graduated from Grafton High School in 1956, and West Virginia University in 1960. She spent her summers at the New England Music Camp in Oakland, Maine, from 1956-1960, where she met her loving husband, Peter Henderson. Jane and Peter were married on June 18, 1960, in the back yard of her childhood home in Grafton, West Virginia. Jane and Peter lived at Lockbourne Air Force Base in Columbus, Ohio; Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico; Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota; Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama; Caribou, Maine; and Auburn, Alabama. In 1975 Jane completed her Master's Degree in Elementary Education at Auburn University at Montgomery. Jane was the media specialist at Cary Woods Elementary School in Auburn from 1975 until 1988, she was the media specialist at Gateway Elementary School in Van Buren, Maine, from 1988 until 1994, and the media specialist at the Auburn Early Education Center from 1994 until 1999. Jane was dedicated to her husband, children, and grandchildren throughout her life. She loved boating and traveling with her husband, spending time with all of her grandchildren, reading with the international students at Auburn Church of Christ Friendspeak, and volunteering in the community with the Community Market, Auburn City Library board, Women's Hope, and many other groups. The family will receive visitors from 12:00 to 2:00pm, Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Auburn Church of Christ, 712 S College, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a gift to the Food Bank of East Alabama, 375 Industry Drive, Auburn, AL, 36830. Earmark checks to Community Market. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
