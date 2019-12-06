Ms.Ms. Dinah C. Henderson, a resident of Opelika, AL passed November 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Beulah #1 Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Gregory Sutton, pastor. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery, Kent, AL, with the McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, directing. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home. She leaves to cherish her memories a very special and devoted friend, Kenneth Reese, Opelika, AL; one son, Travis Henderson, Opelika, AL; two sisters, Helen Sheppard, Albany, NY, Charlotte Galigher, Auburn, AL; four brothers, Robert Cross, Tuskegee, AL; Ray Henderson, Opelika, AL, Daniel Henderson, Johnnie L. Henderson, both of Notasulga, AL; and a host of other relatives and friends.

