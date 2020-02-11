May 1, 1932 - February 6, 2020 On Thursday, February 6, 2020, with family at his bedside, Glen E. Herrin passed away at the Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, Panama City, Florida at the age of 87. Mr. Herrin was born on May 1, 1932 in Sanford, Mississippi to Edd and Beatrice (Mooney) Herrin. He was a resident of Auburn, Alabama for many years until relocating to his home state of Mississippi. He was a member of Central Baptist Church and a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Mr. Herrin had a distinguished military career serving in both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. Following his military service he had several successful businesses, and served as Dean of Students at what is now the Southern Union State Community College in Opelika until retirement from that institution. Mr. Herrin was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce D. Herrin. He is survived by his three children, David Herrin (Janell) of Sumrall, Mississippi, Sandra Swindall (Alan) of Montevallo, Alabama, and Dan Herrin (Glenda) of San Antonio, Texas. Stepchildren are Brenda Seaton of Sebastian, Florida and Glen Turner (Jill) of Auburn, Alabama. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Herrin (Gwen) of Sumrall, Mississippi. Mr. Herrin has five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was well respected among his peers and colleagues and a friend to all. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 12th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with a graveside service at Garden Hills Cemetery, Opelika, Alabama at 11:00 a.m.
Herrin, Glen E.
Service information
Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
