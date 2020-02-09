May 1, 1932 - February 6, 2020 Mr. Glen E. Herrin, 87 of Auburn, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, FL. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
