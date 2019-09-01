January 12, 1955 - August 25, 2019 Judy Lee Herzing, 64, of Opelika, AL was born January 12, 1955, in Spartanburg, SC, and passed away Sunday August 25, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center following a massive stoke. She was preceded in death by her mother, Vera Neal Smith and father Starnes L. Smith Jr., as well as by her sisters Patricia Wallace and Ginny Prickett. She is survived by her husband Joe Herzing, daughter Mimi (Shannon) Black, sons Chad (Amanda) Black and Joey Black, and step-sons Brannon (Heather) Herzing and Joshua Herzing. She is also survived by her brothers Steve Smith, William Smith, and sister Debra Jeffers, as well as brother-in-law David (Yvonne) Prickett. She will be missed by all of them as well as by grandchildren Will and Andrew Black, and Zoey, Tristan, and Grayson Herzing, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Judy worked for many years in service at the Auburn Hotel and Conference Center, where she met her husband Joe in 1997. She loved quilting, crocheting, crafting and calling her family daily to chat. She was straightforward, loving, and generous with her praise. She leaves behind many friends who loved her dearly. Legacy Funeral Services handled her cremation, and friends and family will celebrate her life privately, as per her wishes.
