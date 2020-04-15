May 22, 1943 - April 9, 2020 On the 9th day of April 2020, Chris Hester was sent to be with her Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with cancer and illness. Born in 1943 to Louis and Gertrude Horlick. Chris grew up in Los Angeles, CA. She graduated from James A Garfield High School after being involved with numerous school organizations. She moved her family to Opelika, AL in 1979. She was employed with Diversified Products for many years. She loves to read a good book, listening to the radio and taking drives to explore. Chris is survived by her two children: Michael (Tracy) Burdeau, Denise (Mark) Kelly; four grandchildren: Casey Burdaeu, Katie (Houston) Farr, Paige Burdeau, Alyssa Burdeau; siblings: Kenneth (Toni) Horlick, Debra Horlick; four great grandchildren; and devoted fur baby: Taco. Chris was preceded in death by her parents.
