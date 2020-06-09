August 12, 1945 - June 7, 2020 Eddie E. Hicks of Beulah, formerly of Auburn was born on August 12, 1945 in Birmingham, Alabama and passed away at Walker Baptist Medical Center on June 7, 2020. He was 74 years old. Eddie was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon Graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with Military Honors in Garden Hills Cemetery with Reverend Thad Endicott officiating. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
