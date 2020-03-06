November 4, 1957 - March 3, 2020 Mr. Willie Higgins, 62, of Temple, GA (formerly of Roanoke) died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton, GA. Funeral services will be held at Canaan Baptist Church, Welch on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm (CST) with Rev. Calvin Trammell officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 pm (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12:00 pm (CST) to 7:00 pm (CST). Mr. Higgins is survived by his wife: Margaret Higgins, Temple, GA; one son: Treyrun Higgins, Temple, GA; four daughters: Tammi Fuller, Dallas Ga, Yuantria Wells, Tequila Higgins, and Carmalila Higgins all of Atlanta, GA; sisters: Linda Higgins, Kay Mitchell (Alfonza), Princess Jones (Richard), Lucrelia Craig and Karen Higgins all of Atlanta, Ga, Annie Higgins, Warner Robbins, GA, Betty Patterson (Hubert), Annette Watts, Roanoke, Jeanett Morgan, Columbus,GA, Maggie James (George), Five Points, Elizabeth Finley (Larry), Wadley, Gertrude Adamson (Weslyon), Roanoke, Phyllis Henry (George), Clarksville, TN, Paula Allen (Jacob), Ford, NJ, Beverly Sutton (David), Atlanta, GA; brothers: Allen Higgins (Helen Fuller), Roanoke, Patrick Higgins (Amy), LaGrange, GA, Jimmy Higgins (Chantell), Atlanta, GA Michael Drake, Stephen Drake, Roanoke, Vandy Drake (Karen) Clarksville, TN, Paul Drake, Roanoke; one special aunt: Jewell Oliver (William) Roanoke; one uncle: Edward Heath, Birmingham and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.