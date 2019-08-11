February 7, 1937 - August 7, 2019 Sara Law Higgs, affectionately known as "Pete" by most, was born on February 7, 1937, in Dale County, Alabama, to David and Avis Adkinson. Passed away on August 7, 2019. She proudly wore the crown of Miss Ariton in 1955 and was first runner-up in the Miss Peanut Festival in Dothan, Alabama. She was a devoted member of Auburn United Methodist Church since the 1970s where she enjoyed volunteering in a variety of ways. Sara loved Auburn. She also loved her Auburn Tigers, traveling, cooking, gardening, regular get-togethers with former Diversified Product coworkers, her many friends, and most of all, her family, whom she adored fiercely. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Henry Steagall Law, and by John Higgs, to whom she was married from 1998 until his death in 2016; her parents and her siblings, Helen Andrews, Harold Adkinson, Ann Trawick, and Jack Adkinson. She is survived by her daughters Carol (Bobby) Duncan, Cindy (Steve) Pugh; grandchildren Jay (Amy) Duncan, Will Duncan, Miles (Caroline) Duncan, Greg (April) Sport, Sara Sport; and great grandchildren, Jack and Gaines Duncan and Elzie Sport. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 12, at 9 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama, and will be officiated by longtime-friend and Pastor Dr. George Mathison. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to United Way of Lee County, 2133 Executive Park Drive, Opelika, Alabama, 36801.
