May 1, 1949 - June 21, 2020 Bozellus "Bo" Hill; Graveside service for Bozellus Hill, 71, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Friday, June 26, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2143 Lee Road 72, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Stanley Dawson will officiate. Mr. Hill, who passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Arbor Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Opelika, AL, was born May 1, 1949 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Hill will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 2:00 pm 4:00 pm. He leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, Teneisha Hill of Phenix City, AL and Nicole Hill of Warren, OH; two sons, Daniel Hill of Phenix City, AL and Bozellus Hill, Jr. of Warren, OH; one sister, Gertrude Hill (Ulysses, Jr.) Guice of Opelika, AL; one sister-in-law, Mae Charles Hill of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren; the France and Watts families; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
+1
+1
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a free VISA GIFT CARD to go toward your next backyard cook-out!
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a free VISA GIFT CARD to go toward your next b…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.