Ms. Girtha M. Hill, 78 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, 1:00 p.m. CST at Murray Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Camp Hill, AL, Rev. Albert Lewis, Sr., Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Lovely Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL. Ms. Hill is survived by her daughter, Pamela H. Bowens of Camp Hill, AL, her son, Earl Hill of Montgomery, AL; brothers and sisters: John T. Hill (Ellen) of Camp Hill, AL, Henry T. Hill (Savanna) of Thomasville, GA, Emma P. Swann, Essie Veasley, James Doss (Earnestine), Marilyn Ponds and Joseph Doss, all of Atlanta, GA, Shirley Hughley of LaFayette, AL, Jimmie L. Dowdell, Betty J. Buchanan, Linda Avery and Brenard Doss, all of Camp Hill, AL six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
