July 4, 1951 - August 25, 2019 Ronald L.Hill, 68, of Notasulga, passed away at his home on the morning of August 25, 2019. Ronald, known as Tank, was raised in Notasulga. Ronald is survived by his wife Dianne; his brother Dennis (Cece) Hill, of Cedar Hill, TX; his step children Kim (Tony) Mancuso of Auburn and Jerry Lin (Sian) Miller of Notasulga; grandchildren Angelo, Gavin and Gabriel Mancuso of Auburn, and Charles Miller of Notasulga; his nieces Abby (TJ) Patterson of Greenville,TX, Amanda (John) Armstrong of Sulphur Springs, TX, and Crystal Parker of Notasulga; as well as several great nieces and nephews. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Ludie and Elna Hill, brothers Jerry and Raymond Hill, and nephew Ransom Hill. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.