August 9, 1953 - August 19, 2019 Mr. Edward "Alton" Hilyer, age 66, of Beulah, formerly of Opelika, passed away on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. Mr. Hilyer was born on August 9th, 1953 in Opelika, Alabama to the late G.C. Hilyer and Josie Mae Fant Hilyer. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Linda Pigg, Floyd Hilyer, Dale Hilyer, and Terrell "T.C." Hilyer. Mr. Hilyer was retired from the Lee County Environmental Services. He was a member of the Shady Grove Christian Church in Opelika. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved hunting, fishing, classic Western movies, and was an avid Auburn University football fan. At his request, family and friends are encouraged to wear casual attire and everyone proudly wear your favorite team colors. He is survived by his wife, Linda Buxton Hilyer; children, Brandi Hilyer, Art Thrower, Alicia (David) Sheats, Jessie "Bo" Thrower; brothers, Early (Glenda) Hilyer, Doug Hilyer; grandchildren, Kevin Manley, Jessica Thrower, Matt Sheats, Ashlee Sheats, Brittany Johnson; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. The family would like to extend their special appreciation to his niece, Debra Lynn Martin, for her time and devotion in caring for Alton. In addition, the family would like to thank the staff at EAMC, the staff of the Cardiovascular ICU, and Dr. Michal Roberts and his staff for the care given to Alton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at 2:00P.M. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel in Valley with interment following in Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett. The Reverend Robbie Hudson officiating. His family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Saturday from 1:00P.M. EDT until the service hour. Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for his family, share a memory of Alton, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.
