June 6, 1934 - November 13, 2019 Nadine G. Hilyer of Auburn was born to the late Willie and Jessie Cowart Greene in Tallapoosa County, Alabama on June 6, 1934 and passed at away at Oak Park on November 13, 2019. She was 85 years old. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Stephen Wood; daughter, Belinda Ann Wood; husband, Rembert Hilyer. She is survived by her daughter, Janice McKendree, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 Noon.
