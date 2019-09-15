1953 - 2019 Freddie L. Hinson of Auburn, Alabama was born to the late James and Helen Hinson on October 1, 1953 and passed away at Bethany House on September 13, 2019. He was 65 years old. Freddie was the owner/operator of Hinson Grocery for seventeen years and Lee County Feed and Seed for 10 years in the Beauregard Community. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Madison and his brother Eric. He survived by his son, Jason Hinson and his wife, Mandy; his brother, Eddie Hinson; sister, Peggy Hinson; grandchildren, Karis and Justice; niece, Pratt Young; and nephew, Paul Hinson. Family will be receiving family and friends at his son's residence Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10:00am until 11:00 am with a graveside service to follow at Loachapoka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to: Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, Kick It! With Constantine at the following website: https://www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/1813472
