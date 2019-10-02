October 16, 1950 - September 23, 2019 John William Hinton, 68, passed away September 23, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. John was preceded in death by his parents, Jaqueline Lola Worrell Hinton and Melton Hinton. He is survived by his daughter, Kristin Hinton Lakeman and son-in-law, Barron of Auburn, AL; two sisters: Betty Romig of Mandeville, Louisiana and Becky Stegg (Christopher) of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren: Peyton (9), Olivia (6) and Avery (4) of Auburn; niece, Stephanie Romig Tipton (Alex); and nephew, Todd Romig (Sharon). John was born on October 16, 1950 in Cleveland, Mississippi. He and his family moved to nearby Gulfport shortly thereafter, where John lived until he graduated from high school. John loved growing up on the gulf coast and spending time at the beach. After high school, John attended the University of Southern Mississippi and graduated in 1972 with a B.S. in Business Management. After college, John relocated to Birmingham, AL with Lowe's Home Improvement and shortly after joined Mason Corporation in manufacturing sales for 35 years. John was an extremely devoted and loving father and grandfather. John was also an active member of Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, where he faithfully served as a greeter at their Riverchase Campus. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, October 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Highlands in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, an eternal donation can be made to Highlands College (1701 Lee Branch Lane, Birmingham, AL 35242).
