Funeral service for Mr. Mario "Splint" Hodge, 30, of Opelika, AL was held at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Bishop Bertha Hodge officiated. Mr. Hodge passed away Sat., June 6, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Brianna Hodge and a son, Demareus Hodge both of Opelika, AL; his parents, Stefanie Collye Gray of Harlem, NY and Nealious Mario (Kimberly) Hodge, IV of Opelika, AL; step-parents, Beverly (Marcus) Jordan of Opelika, AL and Donald Robinson, Jr. of Savannah, GA; his siblings, Burgundy Robinson and Donald Robinson, III both of Atlanta, GA; paternal grandmother, Albert Lois Hodge of Opelika. AL; a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Mario Hodge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

