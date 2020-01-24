July 8, 1939 - January 23, 2020 Mrs. Louise Hodge, 80, of Opelika, passed away January 23rd at Bethany House. Visitation will be 5:00pm until 7:00pm, Friday, January 24th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be 11:00am, Saturday, January 25th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory, with burial following in Garden Hills Cemetery. She was raised in Chambers County but spent the past 60 years in Lee County. Mrs. Hodge was a faithful member of Lakeview Baptist Church. She retired from the State of Alabama. Mrs. Hodge is survived by her husband Boyd Hodge; children: Kriston Phillips, Lamar Hodge; brother: James (Sandra) Royster; grandchildren: Jeremy (Amber) Phillips, Allison (Stewart) Rice; great grandchildren: Abigail, Isabella, and Gwen Phillips. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.

To send flowers to the family of Louise Hodge, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Louise's Visitation begins.
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Louise's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries