November 27, 1965 - November 17, 2019 Dr. Russel Earl Hodges went to be with God after a long, hard battle with cancer on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Russel was born at Lakenheath US Air Force base in England on November 27, 1965; his father was serving in the United States Air Force at the time. Russel and his family moved back to the United States when he was 6 weeks old. He grew up in the 5 points area of Marshall County in Alabama and went to Asbury Elementary school. He attended the Guntersville School System and graduated from Guntersville High School in 1984. Russel applied and was accepted to both Cambridge University and Auburn University, he decided to attend Auburn in the fall of 1984. Russel received a B.S. in Mathematics, a Master's in Electrical Engineering, and a PhD in Chemical Engineering. His life's work was based of his thesis: "Application of Near Infrared Spectroscopy in the Pulp and Paper Industry"; likewise, his business was based off of working with the industry to improve the efficiency of their processing system. Russel enjoyed watching Auburn Football and listening to SEC sports talk shows such as the Paul Finebaum Show. He enjoyed spending time on Lake Guntersville and seeing his family in the area. His favorite places to visit were the Smokey Mountains and Disney World. Russel is proceeded in death by his grandparents Herman and Ottielie Ruprecht, Montgomery Gilberth (Put) and Bonnie Hodges, and three uncles. Russel is survived by his wife Michelle Jean Hodges, daughter Elke Brice Hodges, parents Earl and Elke Hodges, a niece, a nephew, and numerous cousins and friends. Pallbearers will be Ansley DeGaris, Sumter DeGaris, Monty Hodges, Patrick Hodges, Jeff Denny, Phil Woodrow, Yahdu Gopalan, and Vipin Varma. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeff Shirley and Will Kennamer. The visitation for Russel will be held on Thursday, November 21 from 12:30pm-2:30pm; Memorial Service for Russel will be held on Thursday November 21st, beginning at 2:30 at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home, 1500 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL 36801. Russel's funeral will be in Guntersville, AL, at 1pm, Saturday; viewing will be held from 11am-1pm. The service will be held at Carr Funeral Home, 1960 South Obrig St. Guntersville, AL 35976. Immediately following the services, burial will take place at Woosley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, requests donations be made to the Woosley Cemetery Fund in honor of Dr. Russel Hodges. Donations can be sent to Keith Swisher, 885 Center Point Rd, Grove Oak, AL 35975. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
