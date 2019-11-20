July 28, 1955 - November 16, 2019 Larry C. Hodnett of Beulah, Alabama was born in Lee County Hospital in Opelika on July 28, 1955 and passed away at Perry Hospital in Perry, Georgia on November 16, 2019. He was 64 years old. He attended church at Fairfax First Christian Church. Larry loved old cars, racing cars, and car shows, as well as Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. He is survived by his wife, Loria Gabert; mother, Mavis Durham; father, Clyde Hodnett; sister, Brenda Hodnett (Greg Butts); nephews, Lee Walston (Anna), and Clay Walston. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Duwayne Bridges, Jr. officiating.
