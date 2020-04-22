Mrs. Willie Mae Hodnett, 102, of LaFayette died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her residence. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, there will be a private graveside service on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Friendship Baptist Church #2 cemetery, Buffalo (LaFayette), AL at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Calvin Daniels officiating. A full funeral notice will be published at a later date. To share your online condolences, visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com. Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
