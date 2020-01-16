Funeral service for Mr. James Hodo, 78, a resident of Columbus, GA and formally of Auburn, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Westview Cemetery. Rev. John L. Butler will officiate. Mr. Hodo passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Canterbury Health Facility. He attended Lee County Training School. He is survived by: one sister, Willie Mae Brown of Columbus, GA; a nephew, Bryant B. Tolbert, Jr. of Killeen, TX; step nephews, Mark A. Holifield and Jason Holifield both of Auburn, AL; step niece, Wanda F. Holifield of New Jersey; a great nephew, Jacob A Tolbert of Killeen, TX; a great niece, LaShae Dawn Tolbert of Seattle, WA; many life long friends from the Backline; a host of other relatives and friends.
Hodo, James
To plant a tree in memory of James Hodo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.