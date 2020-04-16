November 11, 1946 - April 10, 2020 Graveside service for Lottie Hodson, 73, of Loachapoka, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 17, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, Alabama 36801, Bishop Kenneth Carter will officiate. Mrs. Hodson, who passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Piedmont Regional Midtown Center in Columbus, GA, was born November 11, 1946 in Lee County, Alabama. There will be no public viewing for Mrs. Hodson. Survivors include: three sons, James Willie Rowell, Jr., Melvin Rowell (Sherell Johnson) of Notasulga, AL and Earl Rowell of Loachapoka, AL; three brothers, Kenny (Alveta) Reese of Opelika, AL, Steve Reese of Atlanta, GA and Jimmy Reese of Syracuse, NY; four sisters, Blondie Brooks of Atlanta, GA, Rhonda Green, Carlann Echols of Opelika, AL and Deborah (Russell) Sanders of Glendale, AZ; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Most Popular
-
Death toll rises in east Alabama
-
Auburn restaurant owner making lemonade out of lemons
-
Disaster morgue trailer deployed in Lee County, EAMC releases new projections
-
Back to square one: Butcher Paper BBQ takes step back to move forward
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.